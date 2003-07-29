MGM pulls out of Vivendi auction

In a "you can’t fire me, I quit," move, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Inc. dropped out of the bidding for

Vivendi Universal Entertainment, saying parent company Vivendi Universal’s asking price

was too high. "The VUE assets are attractive and would fit well with MGM.

Unfortunately, meeting the seller's current price expectation would not be

consistent with our valuation of the assets," the company said in a prepared statement.

MGM has been seen as one of the weaker of the six VUE suitors, lacking the

financial firepower to mount the kind of bid Vivendi sought.

MGM’s last offer came to $11.5 billion, but Vivendi is believed to be seeking

$13 billion-$14 billion.

Liberty Media Corp. and a group led by Edgar Bronfman Jr. are the two remaining

companies that submitted straight bids for the VUE portfolio of cable networks,

Universal Studios and theme parks.

NBC has proposed more of a merger than a sale, and Viacom Inc. is declaring

interest in buying cable services USA Network and Sci Fi Channel, but it has not

actually submitted a formal offer.