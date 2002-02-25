MGM, NBC team up on sales
NBC Enterprises and MGM Worldwide Television Distribution are launching a
new media-sales company that will handle all barter-sales efforts for the two
syndication companies' off-network and first-run programs.
Coined MGM/NBC Media Sales Group, the new company will be based in New York
and headed by MGM Media Sales executive vice president Michael Daraio.
One-year-old NBC Enterprises had previously had its barter sales handled by
Tribune Entertainment.
MGM and NBC Enterprises have already been working
together on the international syndication front, where MGM handles all of NBC's
sales outside of North America.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.