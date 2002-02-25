MGM, NBC team up on sales

NBC Enterprises and MGM Worldwide Television Distribution are launching a

new media-sales company that will handle all barter-sales efforts for the two

syndication companies' off-network and first-run programs.

Coined MGM/NBC Media Sales Group, the new company will be based in New York

and headed by MGM Media Sales executive vice president Michael Daraio.

One-year-old NBC Enterprises had previously had its barter sales handled by

Tribune Entertainment.

MGM and NBC Enterprises have already been working

together on the international syndication front, where MGM handles all of NBC's

sales outside of North America.