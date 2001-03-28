MGM , NBC Enterprises link for long term

As expected, MGM and NBC Enterprises & Syndication have entered into a multi-year agreement on the international distribution front.

MGM will now handle all distribution of NBC Studios-produced programming outside of North America, including primetime series Will & Grace, Providence and DAG.

Also included in the deal is all of NBC's library properties, made-for-TV movies and miniseries and TNBC programming. NBC Enterprises will continue to handle all NBC News, NBC Sports, latenight and format programs overseas.

MGM Worldwide Television Distribution will handle the sale of the NBC properties.

- Joe Schlosser