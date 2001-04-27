MGM gets $10 million for Heartbreakers
MGM has sold TV rights to its current Heartbreakers comedy featuring Jennifer Love Hewitt and Sigourney Weaver to NBC, Turner and Comedy Central for $10 million, Reuters reports.
That exceeds the usual ballpark percentage for TV rights, which usually sell for about 15% of a picture's domestic box office haul. Heartbreakers has grossed $37 million in its first month.
MGM's president of worldwide television distribution, Jim Griffiths, declined to declare how much the studio will realize from the deal, but he said the figure exceeded 20% of the anticipated domestic gross from Heartbreakers.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.