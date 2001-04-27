MGM gets $10 million for Heartbreakers

MGM has sold TV rights to its current Heartbreakers comedy featuring Jennifer Love Hewitt and Sigourney Weaver to NBC, Turner and Comedy Central for $10 million, Reuters reports.

That exceeds the usual ballpark percentage for TV rights, which usually sell for about 15% of a picture's domestic box office haul. Heartbreakers has grossed $37 million in its first month.

MGM's president of worldwide television distribution, Jim Griffiths, declined to declare how much the studio will realize from the deal, but he said the figure exceeded 20% of the anticipated domestic gross from Heartbreakers.