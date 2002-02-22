MGM, CinemaNow sign deal

CinemaNow has signed a deal with MGM Home Entertainment that will allow it to offer Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Inc. movie content to its Internet video-on-demand customers in both

streamed and downloadable formats.

CinemaNow will use the content to test consumer behavior and gauge demand for

Internet-based VOD services.

Movies available include What's the Worst That Could Happen? and

The Man in the Iron Mask. Plans call for CinemaNow to show the films at

various price points.

The technology behind the service will be "PatchBay," CinemaNow's proprietary

technology that manages transactions and rights protection.