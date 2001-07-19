MGM calls off Sex Wars

MGM has pulled the plug on its two syndicated strips, sophomore National Enquirer: Uncovered and rookie Sex Wars, and may push a how-to show for dummies.

While few expected the two to return in syndication next fall - both hovered in the 1.0 Nielsen household range - there had been talk that the distributor was shopping the two series to cable outlets. But there were no takers. Insiders are saying that MGM will be out in the 2002 syndication market with one new strip, one that is different from a project based on the Dummies how-to books that was previously speculated about.

MGM continues to distribute Stargate SG-1, which runs in syndication and airs on the cable network. At press time, MGM executives were not commenting.