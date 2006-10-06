MGM and New Line Make Pact

MGM will handle domestic syndication distribution for New Line Television under a new two-year strategic pact between the companies.

The distribution and future barter sales of New Line's motion picture packages and series programming will fall to MGM, according to New Line TV President Jim Rosenthal and MGM Worldwide Television Distribution President Jim Packer.

But David Spiegelman, senior executive VP of domestic TV distribution and marketing for New Line Television, will continue to oversee development, production and acquisitions for the company, as well as sales to network, pay, basic cable and VOD/PPV outlets.

Under the terms of the new alliance, Spiegelman will work closely with MGM's John Bryan, executive VP, broadcast strategy, on syndication sales for New Line TV product.

"New Line's deal with MGM on the domestic distribution of its television content will prove to be an effective model for both companies," Packer said.

New Line Television premiered the Masterminds from Court TVin syndication this past week. MGM will assist New Line Television with second year renewals for the series.

