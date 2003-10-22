Meyerson to Top Fox’s Nonfiction Biz

Aaron Meyerson has been promoted to senior vice president of nonfiction programming at Fox Television Studios, said president David Grant, to whom he will report.

In his new job, Meyerson will oversee the studio’s nonfiction-production business, which produces more than 100 hours of programming for cable networks such as National Geographic Channel, Courtroom Television Network, A&E Network and AMC, as well as for other venues both domestically and internationally.

Meyerson joined the studio two years ago as senior VP of business development. He came from entertainment Web site WebEI.com, where he held the same title.