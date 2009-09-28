Meyer, Scanzoni Added to OnScreen Summit

Barry M. Meyer, Chairman and CEO of Warner Bros. Entertainment, and Rino Scanzoni, Chief Investment Officer of GroupM North America, have joined the lineup for the 2009 OnScreen Media Summit in New York.

The second annual day-long event, presented by B&C and Multichannel News, will be held Oct. 21 at the Edison Ballroom. Meyer is slated to be the luncheon speaker, while Scanzoni will sit for a Q&A with B&C Business Editor Claire Atkinson.

The duo joins a lineup that already features an opening keynote by News. Corp's Chase Carey. Also scheduled to speak are Cox Communications' Bob Wilson and Banc of America Securities-Merrill Lynch Research's Jessica Reif Cohen, plus a lineup of panel topics and speakers to be announced at a later date.

Under Meyer, Warner Bros. is active in every aspect of the entertainment industry from film, TV and home-entertainment production and distribution to DVD, digital distribution, animation, comic books, licensing, international cinemas and broadcasting. Meyer was an architect of The WB Television Network and played a similar role in founding The CW.

Scanzoni is a longtime media agency executive who is among the most public faces of advertisers' and media agencies' efforts to push for revised audience measurement data. GroupM is the largest media buyer in the market.

The OnScreen Media Summit takes place the day after the 2009 B&C Hall of Fame gala, set for Oct. 20 at New York's Waldorf-Astoria.