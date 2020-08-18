Meyer Leaving NBCU Amid Extortion Allegations

NBCU vice chairman Ron Meyer said he is leaving the company because a woman he had an affair with had been attempting to extort him and “falsely implicate” the company.

Ron Meyer, vice chairman, NBCUniversal (Image credit: NBCUniversal)

He told the company about the situation last week.

The movie industry veteran was president and COO of Universal Studios from 1995 until 2013. NBCU acquired Universal and Meyer was promoted to vice chairman of NBCU in 2013.

In a statement, Meyer explained why he had to leave the company after 25 years.

“I recently disclosed to my family and the company that I made a settlement, under threat, with a woman outside the company who had made false accusations against me. Admittedly, this is a woman I had a very brief and consensual affair with many years ago. I made this disclosure because other parties learned of the settlement and have continuously attempted to extort me into paying them money or else they intended to falsely implicate NBCUniversal, which had nothing to do with this matter, and to publish false allegations about me. After I disclosed this matter to the company, we mutually decided that I should step down from my role as vice chairman of NBCUniversal,” Meyer said.

“I’ve spent 25 years helping to grow and support an incredible company in a job I love. It is the people at this company that I will miss the most. I regret what has happened and I am sorry for all the people in my life I may have let down, especially and most importantly, my family,” he added.

Last week, NBCU’s head of entertainment, Paul Telegdy left the company amid allegations of improper behavior.

“Late last week Ron Meyer informed NBCUniversal that he had acted in a manner which we believe is not consistent with our company policies or values,” said NBCU CEO Jeff Shell. “Based on Ron’s disclosure of these actions, we have mutually concluded that Ron should leave the company, effective immediately. We thank Ron for his 25 years of service, and for his significant contributions to NBCUniversal.”