Mexicanal, Comcast Ink Carriage Deal

Mexicanal has snagged its first U.S. cable carriage deal.

Comcast has agreed to carry the Spanish-language channel as part of the CableLatino package on its Chicago system.

Mexicanal aggregates programming from Mexico to provide viewers news and entertainment from various regions across the country.

"By offering our Spanish-speaking subscribers content from their hometowns, we're able to serve their entertainment programming needs while also addressing the unique cultural, social and informational needs of this important sector of our customer base," said Comcast VP, content acquisition, David Jensen in announcing the deal.

Mexicanal is a joint venture of Cablecom in Mexico and Atlanta's Castalia Communications.