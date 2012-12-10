Mexican-American Singer, Actress Jenni Rivera Feared Dead in Plane Crash

Mexican-American singer and television actress Jenni Rivera

is feared dead after a plane crash early Sunday morning, according to multiple reports.

On Sunday, Rivera, the star of mun2 reality I Love Jenni,

was flying from Monterrey to Toluca, near Mexico City. There, she was scheduled

to tape an episode of the Mexican version of the NBC show The Voice, on

which she was one of the judges, according to reports.

In addition to Rivera, there were four passengers and two

pilots aboard the plane.

Telemundo Media and mun2 issued the following statement on

Sunday: "mun2 and Telemundo Media have learned that Jenni Rivera, Latin

entertainment icon and star of mun2 reality series I Love Jenni, was on

the private plane that went down in Galena, Nueva Leon, Mexico early this

morning. Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Rivera family and the

families of her team, as we await for details and official confirmation from

the authorities on this tragic accident."