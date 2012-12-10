Mexican-American Singer, Actress Jenni Rivera Feared Dead in Plane Crash
By MCN Staff
Mexican-American singer and television actress Jenni Rivera
is feared dead after a plane crash early Sunday morning, according to multiple reports.
On Sunday, Rivera, the star of mun2 reality I Love Jenni,
was flying from Monterrey to Toluca, near Mexico City. There, she was scheduled
to tape an episode of the Mexican version of the NBC show The Voice, on
which she was one of the judges, according to reports.
In addition to Rivera, there were four passengers and two
pilots aboard the plane.
Telemundo Media and mun2 issued the following statement on
Sunday: "mun2 and Telemundo Media have learned that Jenni Rivera, Latin
entertainment icon and star of mun2 reality series I Love Jenni, was on
the private plane that went down in Galena, Nueva Leon, Mexico early this
morning. Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Rivera family and the
families of her team, as we await for details and official confirmation from
the authorities on this tragic accident."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.