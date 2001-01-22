MetaTV Gets Liberated

MetaTV and Liberate Technologies have signed an agreement bringing MetaTV's TV portal to Liberate's Variety Pack Compact platform for use on 2000-level set-top boxes. In the pilot phase, MetaTV will populate the Liberate Variety Pack Compact portal with TV-centric content and such services as sports, news, weather, and local city information including traffic reports and current events. Initial content partners include E!Online, SourceMedia and the Weather Channel. According to Liberate, the Compact platform supports applications like VOD, local content, interactive games and TV-based e-mail.