Messina Named VP/GM of Tribune's WDCW Washington

Ashley Messina has been named VP and general manager of Tribune's WDCW Washington, D.C. Messina has been the station's interim GM for the past three months.

"Ashley has earned this appointment by leading the station for the last several months and with her proven track record as general sales manager," said Tribune Broadcasting President Jerry Kersting. "She has a keen sense for what it takes to bring the station to the next level while encouraging a sense of teamwork and collaboration with the staff. She's a leader and a visionary."

Messina joined WDCW in 2001 as an account executive. Since then, she has moved up the chain, serving as both national sales manager and general sales manager. Prior to coming to Tribune, she worked in promotions with radio station WITH in the Washington, DC, area.