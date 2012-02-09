Meryl Poster, Featured Panelist, "Women of New York 2012"

TOREGISTER FOR THE WOMEN OF NY EVENT APRIL 10, 2012, CLICK HERE



Meryl Poster was named president of television for The

Weinstein Company in February 2011. Her

long time association with Harvey and Bob Weinstein began in 1989 at Miramax

Films where Poster rose through the ranks to become co-president of

production. In her new role, Poster's

purview includes oversight of all development and production for a wide range

of programming including the reality powerhouse, Project Runway. Since

premiering on Lifetime, Poster has remained the franchise's steward, creating

successful extensions of the original format including After the Runway and more recently, Project Accessory and Project

Runway All Stars. In addition, she

has spearheaded the launch of VH1's highly-rated series, Mob Wives; and the Peabody winning and critically-acclaimed HBO the

comedy/crime series, The No. 1 Ladies Detective Agency. Currently, Poster's division has 17 projects

in development including Marco Polo, a scripted historical series

about the great explorer; and The Nanny Diaries, being adapted for ABC

by Amy Sherman Palladino (Gilmore Girls).



Poster began her career in entertainment in 1986 as a

trainee in New York at the William Morris Agency mailroom and held several

positions including assistant to the company president and assistant to the

head of the Motion Picture Talent department.

Poster began her relationship with Miramax Films as the Executive

Assistant to Co-Chairman Harvey Weinstein and in fewer than ten years she had

been named President of Production. During her tenure, she executive produced

the Academy Award winning Best Picture Chicago

and Academy Award nominated Cider

House Rules and Chocolat.





Poster became well known throughout the industry for her

ability to identify emerging talent, as well as for her management skills, both

of which resulted in the rapid growth of Miramax. She produced Cop Land, Beautiful Girls, Marvin's Room,

Bounce, Kate and Leopold, The Shipping News, and An Unfinished Life.

She was also the executive directly overseeing Miramax's numerous other productions

during her tenure including Shakespeare

in Love (Academy AwardÂ® winner

Best Picture 1998); Good Will Hunting (Academy AwardÂ® nominee Best

Picture); The Talented Mr. Ripley; Emma, Wings of the Dove,

Serendipity, Cold Mountain, Shall We Dance, Finding

Neverland, and Flirting with Disaster. Poster is also credited with

spearheading Academy Award campaigns that were game changing for the industry.

Poster takes much pride in her 16 years spent at Miramax.





Poster founded and served for the last five years as

President of Superb Entertainment, the television and film production company

with production deals at Universal Media Studio and Universal Pictures. During

that time, Poster also acted as a consultant to Jeff Zucker, then CEO of NBC

Universal. At NBC Universal, Poster was responsible for acquiring and

developing In the Heights, the Tony

Award winning Broadway musical, for the screen.

She is a principal in the lifestyle brand BFF Entertainment (projects

have included the BFF MySpace quiz show and the ongoing website BFF.tv).





Poster continues to be a leading woman in Hollywood. She has been featured in Premiere, W, Vanity Fair, Mademoiselle, Elle, Gotham and Glamour

magazines. Additionally she has been

named one of the most powerful women in entertainment by Crain's, and was ranked in The

Hollywood Reporter's Power 100 for five consecutive years. Poster was

honored in 2002 with The Muse Award from New York Women in Film and Television.

She is a Member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and Women In

Communications. Poster also serves on the board of New York University's Tisch

School of the Arts, the advisory board to Women at NBCU, and as a Vice Chair on

UJA-Federation's Entertainment, Media, and Communications Executive Committee.





Meryl Poster takes great pride in her best productions: her

daughter Ava (12) and son Jedediah (9). They reside in New York City.



Click here for more speaker bios.