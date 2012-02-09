Meryl Poster, Featured Panelist, "Women of New York 2012"
Meryl Poster was named president of television for The
Weinstein Company in February 2011. Her
long time association with Harvey and Bob Weinstein began in 1989 at Miramax
Films where Poster rose through the ranks to become co-president of
production. In her new role, Poster's
purview includes oversight of all development and production for a wide range
of programming including the reality powerhouse, Project Runway. Since
premiering on Lifetime, Poster has remained the franchise's steward, creating
successful extensions of the original format including After the Runway and more recently, Project Accessory and Project
Runway All Stars. In addition, she
has spearheaded the launch of VH1's highly-rated series, Mob Wives; and the Peabody winning and critically-acclaimed HBO the
comedy/crime series, The No. 1 Ladies Detective Agency. Currently, Poster's division has 17 projects
in development including Marco Polo, a scripted historical series
about the great explorer; and The Nanny Diaries, being adapted for ABC
by Amy Sherman Palladino (Gilmore Girls).
Poster began her career in entertainment in 1986 as a
trainee in New York at the William Morris Agency mailroom and held several
positions including assistant to the company president and assistant to the
head of the Motion Picture Talent department.
Poster began her relationship with Miramax Films as the Executive
Assistant to Co-Chairman Harvey Weinstein and in fewer than ten years she had
been named President of Production. During her tenure, she executive produced
the Academy Award winning Best Picture Chicago
and Academy Award nominated Cider
House Rules and Chocolat.
Poster became well known throughout the industry for her
ability to identify emerging talent, as well as for her management skills, both
of which resulted in the rapid growth of Miramax. She produced Cop Land, Beautiful Girls, Marvin's Room,
Bounce, Kate and Leopold, The Shipping News, and An Unfinished Life.
She was also the executive directly overseeing Miramax's numerous other productions
during her tenure including Shakespeare
in Love (Academy AwardÂ® winner
Best Picture 1998); Good Will Hunting (Academy AwardÂ® nominee Best
Picture); The Talented Mr. Ripley; Emma, Wings of the Dove,
Serendipity, Cold Mountain, Shall We Dance, Finding
Neverland, and Flirting with Disaster. Poster is also credited with
spearheading Academy Award campaigns that were game changing for the industry.
Poster takes much pride in her 16 years spent at Miramax.
Poster founded and served for the last five years as
President of Superb Entertainment, the television and film production company
with production deals at Universal Media Studio and Universal Pictures. During
that time, Poster also acted as a consultant to Jeff Zucker, then CEO of NBC
Universal. At NBC Universal, Poster was responsible for acquiring and
developing In the Heights, the Tony
Award winning Broadway musical, for the screen.
She is a principal in the lifestyle brand BFF Entertainment (projects
have included the BFF MySpace quiz show and the ongoing website BFF.tv).
Poster continues to be a leading woman in Hollywood. She has been featured in Premiere, W, Vanity Fair, Mademoiselle, Elle, Gotham and Glamour
magazines. Additionally she has been
named one of the most powerful women in entertainment by Crain's, and was ranked in The
Hollywood Reporter's Power 100 for five consecutive years. Poster was
honored in 2002 with The Muse Award from New York Women in Film and Television.
She is a Member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and Women In
Communications. Poster also serves on the board of New York University's Tisch
School of the Arts, the advisory board to Women at NBCU, and as a Vice Chair on
UJA-Federation's Entertainment, Media, and Communications Executive Committee.
Meryl Poster takes great pride in her best productions: her
daughter Ava (12) and son Jedediah (9). They reside in New York City.
