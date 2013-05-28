'Mermaids'Draws Record Viewership for Animal Planet

Sunday night's 10 p.m. telecast of Mermaids:

The New Evidence drew 3.6 million viewers, giving Animal Planet its most-watched

telecast to date.

The

network's previous record was set in 2005 with Dragons: A Fantasy Made

Real, which drew 2.8 million viewers.

The

special also made Animal Planet the most watched network in that timeslot among

adults 25-54 with 1.9 million viewers and women ages 25-54 with 809,000. The

special also registered the net's best telecast ever among total households

with 2.5 rating; adults 25-54 with 1.9 rating; and adults 18-49 and with a 1.6

rating.



Mermaids follows up on evidence uncovered in last year's

special, Mermaids: The Body Found, with help from scientist Dr.

Paul Robertson and journalist Jon Frankel.

"The

phenomenon of Mermaids has truly been a watershed - and a

watercooler - moment for Animal Planet," said Marjorie Kaplan, president and GM,

Animal Planet. "These extraordinary television specials have electrified,

challenged & entertained television audiences and online fans alike."