'Mermaids'Draws Record Viewership for Animal Planet
Sunday night's 10 p.m. telecast of Mermaids:
The New Evidence drew 3.6 million viewers, giving Animal Planet its most-watched
telecast to date.
The
network's previous record was set in 2005 with Dragons: A Fantasy Made
Real, which drew 2.8 million viewers.
The
special also made Animal Planet the most watched network in that timeslot among
adults 25-54 with 1.9 million viewers and women ages 25-54 with 809,000. The
special also registered the net's best telecast ever among total households
with 2.5 rating; adults 25-54 with 1.9 rating; and adults 18-49 and with a 1.6
rating.
Mermaids follows up on evidence uncovered in last year's
special, Mermaids: The Body Found, with help from scientist Dr.
Paul Robertson and journalist Jon Frankel.
"The
phenomenon of Mermaids has truly been a watershed - and a
watercooler - moment for Animal Planet," said Marjorie Kaplan, president and GM,
Animal Planet. "These extraordinary television specials have electrified,
challenged & entertained television audiences and online fans alike."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.