MERGER MONITOR
The Federal Trade Commission last week tapped Dale Hatfield, retired head of the FCC's technology office, to monitor AOL Time Warner's compliance with the government's terms for the merger. The combined company agreed to meet a set of conditions over five years, including opening Time Warner's broadband Internet lines to competing services and agreeing to some price restrictions on high-speed Internet service.
