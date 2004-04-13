Meredith Names Morning-News Maven

Meredith Broadcasting Corp. has created a new position of vice president of a.m. news operations, overseeing morning news for the eight of its 12 TV stations that air morning newscasts.

The post will be filled by Rosemarie Schwarz, who starts April 14.

Schwarz, who will report to VP of News and Marketing Mark Berryhill, comes to the group from KTVU San Francisco, where she was an executive producer and helped create its "Mornings on 2" newscast. Before that, she was with KRON San Francisco, and before that, NBC News.

Berryhill is looking to capitalize on the fastest-growing news time period to "generate significant ratings and, subsequently, advertising revenue."

Schwarz will be charged with overseeing and expanding existing morning newscasts on Meredith's eight morning news stations rather than creating morning newscasts at the one station currently only doing late news or the three that don't do news, though the latter is still a possibility according to a station spokesman.