Meredith Creates Distribution Unit

Meredith is getting into the content-distribution business in a big way through a new unit to spread the wealth across various platforms.

The station owner/publisher has formed a new content unit, Meredith Video Solutions, to develop original content and distribute library product in syndication, as well as on the Internet, cable, satellite and network TV.

Heading up the new unit will be Paul Karpowicz, president of the Meredith Broadcasting Group. Mark Berryhill will head of production and programming, and J.R. McCabe will be in charge of sales and new business. All will be based in New York.

Berryhill has been VP, news and marketing, for the Meredith Broadcasting Group. McCabe comes from a sales post at Paramount Pictures Television.

Meredith already distributes half-hour shows gleaned from magazine content to 85% of TV markets, as well as American Baby video-on-demand content on Comcast and Better Homes and Gardens video streamed on its station Web sites, and Meredith-mag branded content on its 14 owned TVs as well as other stations.