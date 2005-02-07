Meredith Broadcasting Brings on New President

Meredith Broadcasting has tapped a new president for its broadcast station group, filling the position left vacated since Kevin O’Brien was axed late last year.

Paul Karpowicz will join the company February 14. Since 1994, he was VP of Television and director for LIN Television Group, charged with 23 LIN stations in 14 markets. He will manage Meredith’s portfolio of 13 stations, which include WGCL Atlanta, KPHO Phoenix and WFSB Hartford-New Haven, Conn.

Karpowicz will report to Meredith President and COO Stephen M. Lacy, who has been running the broadcast group since O’Brien’s exit.

Of Karpowicz, Lacy said in a statement, “He’s run a leading station group with network affiliates in major markets. He has an extensive background in news, programming, sales initiatives and broadcasting transactions. Paul has outstanding industry connections and is recognized for his integrity and leadership abilities.”

Karpowicz started his broadcast career in 1976 at LIN-owned WIL (FM) St. Louis. He went on to manage WLNE Providence, R.I., and LIN’s WISH Indianapolis.

Karpowicz said in a statement, “The Meredith Broadcasting Group has a great lineup of stations in excellent markets, and I look forward to the opportunity to establish Meredith as one of the premiere broadcast groups in the industry.”