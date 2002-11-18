Meredith ax swings again

WHNS(TV) Greeneville, S.C., general manager Ray Mirabella lost his job last

week, becoming the seventh Meredith Corp. GM to exit since Kevin O'Brien took over the

11-station group a year ago.

In 2001, the station was fourth in earnings and viewership in the unusual

two-state Greenville-Spartanburg, S.C.-Asheville, N.C., market, according to BIA

Financial Network Inc..

Mirabella told local newspapers in June that he had high hopes for the station

under new Nielsen Media Research meters -- WHNS was the first Nielsen client to sign up for

meters. Market insiders said it has not had "the kind of uptick Fox stations

usually get with meters," still lagging behind the "Big Three."