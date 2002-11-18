Meredith ax swings again
WHNS(TV) Greeneville, S.C., general manager Ray Mirabella lost his job last
week, becoming the seventh Meredith Corp. GM to exit since Kevin O'Brien took over the
11-station group a year ago.
In 2001, the station was fourth in earnings and viewership in the unusual
two-state Greenville-Spartanburg, S.C.-Asheville, N.C., market, according to BIA
Financial Network Inc..
Mirabella told local newspapers in June that he had high hopes for the station
under new Nielsen Media Research meters -- WHNS was the first Nielsen client to sign up for
meters. Market insiders said it has not had "the kind of uptick Fox stations
usually get with meters," still lagging behind the "Big Three."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.