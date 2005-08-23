Menounos Joins Access Hollywood
By Jim Benson
Entertainment reporter Maria Menounos is joining NBC Universal's Access Hollywood and NBC News' Today show this fall from Entertainment Tonight, where she has been a correspondent.
She will serve as a special correspondent for Access Hollywood, which returns for a 10th season Sept. 5, and will be a West Coast contributor to Today.
Menounos has served as a correspondent for Paramount's ET since fall 2001, reporting on film, TV, music and fashion, and also hosted ET on co-owned MTV and VH1.
Among her TV and film acting credits was a recurring role on the WB's One Tree Hill. She began as an international correspondent for the teen-oriented Channel One News.
The move represents a new genre of high-profile entertainment newsmagazine correspondent, now dubbed "special correspondent."
ET recently announced that Kathie Lee Gifford would return as a special correspondent five years after leaving her daytime talk partner Regis Philbin.
