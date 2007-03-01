Memorial Mass Scheduled for Veronika Lineberry

A memorial mass will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday at St. Monica’s Church in Santa Monica, Calif., for Veronika Lineberry, VP of creative services for King World, who died suddenly on Feb. 22 at the age of 44.

The TV veteran, who oversaw advertising and promotion for Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy!, was a graduate of the University of Texas at Austin.

She entered the business at KENS-TV in San Antonio as a videographer/floor manager/set builder and was quickly promoted to produce promotions for the station. Lineberry was also a freelance concert and special events reviewer for the San Antonio Express-News.

She later moved to Binghamton, N.Y., where she led the promotion, public affairs and art departments for CBS affiliate WBNG-TV. She joined King World (now CBS Television Distribution) in 1991 in the ad-promo department.

Lineberry’s extensive charity work most recently included the Brother Andre Dispensary in Nairobi, Kenya.

She is survived by her husband, Tommy Manzella; son, Jacob, 6; and daughter, Mariele, 3.

In lieu of flowers, contributions to an educational trust fund for her children can be sent to:

The Jacob and Mariele Manzella Education Trust

c/o Robert Madden

CBS TV Distribution/King World

2401 Colorado Avenue, Suite 110

Santa Monica, CA 90404