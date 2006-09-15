Memorial for Marks

A memorial service will be held for verteran communications attorney Leonard Marks Wednesday, Sept. 27, at 4 p.m. at the St. Albans school on the grounds of the Washington National Cathedral, according to Roy Russo, a partner in the law firm Marks helped start.

Marks, 90, who died Aug. 11, was a founder of Cohn and Marks and former head of the United States Information Agency under President Johnson.

Those wishing to attend the service should RSVP by mail at 1920 N Street, NW, Suite 300, Washington DC 20036-1622, by phone at (202) 293-3860, or by email to roy.russo@cohnmarks.com.

