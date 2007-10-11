Memorial Benefit Set for Gene A. Davis

A memorial benefit will be held Oct. 27 in New York to honor the passing of broadcasting executive Gene A. Davis.

Davis, 68, passed away Aug. 28 in New York from pancreatic cancer.

He was responsible for the iconic tag line, "You give us 22 minutes … we'll you give the world" during a marketing career in which he handled broadcast promotional material for both print and on-air, which resulted in well over two-dozen major marketing awards and citations.

He then segued into a career as an award-winning writer, producer and director of documentaries.

The benefit will provide for a scholarship at the Harlem School of the Arts. For information, contact Debbie Taylor at (201) 541-0666 or via e-mail attaylorgrand@aol.com.