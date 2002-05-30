Memorable Memorial Day for TLC

The Learning Channel's hit, Trading Spaces, set another record on

Memorial Day, scoring a 3.5 primetime household rating.

Previously, the series had topped out at a 3.2.

The big draw this time was an all-day marathon featuring 15 episodes,

including three requested by fans in an online vote.

TLC beat the four largest broadcast networks among women 18 through 49, women

18 through 34 and adults 18 through 34. The marathon peaked with a 3.8 Nielsen

Media Research household rating at 10 p.m. EST.

The show is half home improvement, half game show, in which two pairs of

friends swap houses and redecorate one room of their friends' places for $1,000

or less.