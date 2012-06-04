Time Warner Cable has long been a reluctant

player in the sports arena. The MSO was the

lone major holdout on the NFL Network, and

it traditionally would not spend big on sports

rights. But when executive VP and chief video

and content officer Melinda Witmer decided the

company needed to step up to the plate, she did

so in a way nobody could miss.

Last year, Witmer committed ten figures to

sew up local rights to the Los Angeles Lakers for

the next two decades, creating not one but two

regional sports networks in the market—including

a ground-breaking Spanish-language RSN—

to showcase the popular NBA franchise. Time

Warner followed that up with multi-year deals

for Major League Soccer’s Los Angeles Galaxy

and the WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks. Time Warner

is building new facilities for the networks.

“Live sports is a main driver, especially with all

the time-shifting in television viewing,” Witmer

says. “This is a chance to work with a powerful

brand and help fans connect with the product.”

The MSO had been looking for a way to better

serve the Hispanic community: “The Lakers

are enormously popular with Latinos, so this is

an opportunity to do something really special.”

To handle all these operations, Witmer formed

a new division, Time Warner Cable Sports, and

hired veteran executive David Rone to oversee it.

(The company also got in on a deal with other

operators to create a series of networks for the

Pac-12 college sports conference.)

“I won’t handle the day-to-day, I let my staff do

their thing,” Witmer says. “But I am de! nitely not

hands-off. I was the architect of this vision—of

what the Lakers wanted and what Time Warner

wanted—and now I will be its steward.”

While she’s already looking into other sports

opportunities, Witmer says she has made sure

that each new hire in Los Angeles understands

the big-picture goals. She gets regular updates

and “definitely weighs in” on the details.

And Witmer knows first-hand what Lakers

fans want. “I grew up in a crazed Laker household—

during the Bird-Magic era, I even went to

the Boston Garden dressed head-to-toe in Lakers

gear,” she recalls, adding this probably helped

her seal the deal with Lakers ownership: “It’s a

family-owned business, so forging relationships

are even more important, and I could personally

connect with the heritage of the team.”