Melinda Hage, Warner Bros. Executive VP, Current Programming

As Warner Bros. Television’s executive VP of current

programming, Melinda Hage has found her niche.

The California native studied writing in college and

spent the earlier part of her career figuring out what

she didn’t want.

“I would get a job and say, ‘I love this and this and this,

but these things—I’m not enjoying as much.’ It would

be a little bit of a deal-breaker that would move me to

whatever the next adventure was,” she recalls.

While working in development for Columbia Pictures

Television, the frustration of preparing a project that

would ultimately get passed over led her to production.

And when she joined Warner Bros. Television in 1994,

Hage finally found the role that combined what she loved

about development and production, while allowing her

to act as an editor.

“I realized that current [programming] is a blend of

both. You have the creative elements and the production

elements,” she says.

Hage and her team manage Warner Bros.’ programming

for both cable channels and broadcast networks,

including the much-anticipated retooled Two and a Half

Men, with Ashton Kutcher. She points to Chuck Lorre—who created both

Two and a Half Men and The Big Bang Theory, both on

CBS—as “incredibly important to [Warner Bros. TV] and delivers the master's class of comedy."

Hage maintains that keeping all of the shows alive on

the air is what she looks forward to each season.

“I don’t play favorites, because they are our children,

and we love and nurture them all,” she says. “We obviously

have some high-profile shows that are coming in,

from high-profile auspices,” she says.

This coming season will bring new comedies—2 Broke

Girls, Suburgatory, I Hate My Teenage Daughter—and dramas

such as Alcatraz, Person of Interest, The Secret Circle

and Hart of Dixie.

“We still remain an independent studio. So I think the

pressure is even more profoundly on us to deliver the

highest possible quality,” Hage says. Her 16-year tenure

at Warner Bros. Television has included shows such as

Smallville, which recently ended its 10-year run, and The

Vampire Diaries, The CW’s highest-rated series.

As to her loyalty to the studio, Hage credits Peter

Roth, WBTV president.

“I could not have a stronger mentor than Peter. He

supports us, he inspires us, and for that reason, I feel

like, why would I want to do this job anywhere other

than here?”