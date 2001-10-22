Meli named head of Good Life
Good Life TV network has tapped Lawrence Meli for its new president and
COO.
Meli replaces Squire Rushnell, who stepped down to
promote his book and increase his public speaking engagements.
Most recently, he was responsible for National Geographic Channel's
international distribution.
Also Monday, Good Life TV acquired more than 1800 hours of programming from Warner Bros. Television, including Maverick, The FBI and The New Dick Van Dyke Show.
A Good Life spokeswoman said that Meli's presence, along
with the 53 new acquired titles, should help spur distribution.
Good Life currently counts about 12 million subs. - Allison Romano
