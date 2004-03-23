Mel Scores for TNT

These days, Mel Gibson is attracting a crowd on cable, too.

Turner Network Television gave Gibson's romantic comedy What Women Want the "triple play" treatment last weekend, airing it March 19, 20 and 21 to impressive ratings. Over the three nights, it drew 12.4 million viewers total. The movie helped TNT finish the week of March 15-March 21 as the most-watched cable network, with an average 2.5 million viewers in prime and a 2.2 household rating, according to Nielsen Media Research.

Disney Channel followed with 2.1 million viewers and a 1.8 average rating. Disney's latest original movie, Going to the Mat, grabbed 3.9 million viewers for its March 19 premiere.

Rounding out the top five were Nickelodeon (2.1 million viewers and a 1.9 rating); USA Network (2.0 million viewers; 1.8 rating); and TBS (2.0 million; 1.6 rating)