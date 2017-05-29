Megyn Kelly’s ‘Sunday Night’ Debuts June 4

Sunday Night With Megyn Kelly, the new NBC anchor’s evening news magazine, debuts June 4 at 7 p.m. Its timeslot competition will be CBS stalwart 60 Minutes.

NBC ran its first promo for Sunday Night during NBC Nightly News on May 25. “Fresh, sharp journalism reporting the stories of our time,” is how the NBC News site describes the program.

Kelly will also host the 9 a.m. hour for NBC on weekdays.

After a dozen years at Fox News Channel, where she anchored primetime program The Kelly File, Kelly departed for NBC News. She’ll also pitch in with NBC’s political and major news coverage.

Kelly appeared at NBC’s upfront presentation May 15, sauntering across the Radio City Music Hall stage to join Lester Holt, Matt Lauer and Savannah Guthrie. “I’m thrilled now to be able to anchor the kinds of broadcasts that I’d always dreamed I’d be able to do,” said Kelly, “that I felt in my heart I was born to do.”