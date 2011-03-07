It doesn’t matter what your politics are—there’s no debating Megyn Kelly is a star. A lightning rod with viewers on both sides of the aisle who fits right in with Fox News Channel’s rock-solid brand, Kelly is entering her second year as a solo host. Since February 2010, she has anchored America Live from 1-3 p.m. on the top-rated cable news network; she previously cohosted a morning show with Bill Hemmer.



Since breaking out on her own, Kelly’s star is on the rise. While she hasn’t reached the single-name status of fellow FNC stars O’Reilly, Beck or Hannity, she has garnered plenty of attention.



Some outlets like to lump Kelly in with other Fox News talent because she happens to be a blond-haired woman and did a photo shoot for GQ last year under the headline “She Reports, We Decided She’s Hot.” But that is dismissing the bombastic host’s notable chops, including an extensive news background, both with Fox (since 2004) and with WJLA in Washington, D.C.



Never one to shy away from conflict when the camera is rolling, Kelly has built up a strong persona, earning praise from fans and barbs from traditional FNC rivals like Jon Stewart.



So if Fox News ever ends up looking to make a move later in the day on its schedule, there’s a good chance its next high profile star is already working in the building.