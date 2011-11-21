Meghan McCain Joins MSNBC as Contributor

Sen. John McCain's daughter, Meghan, has joined MSNBC as a contributor, making her first contribution at noon Monday (Nov. 21) on NOW with Alex Wagner.

She has been a frequent guest on the network since 2009. She brings the experience of her time on the campaign trail with her father. She used that experience to write the memoir, Dirty Sexy Politics.



She is also a columnist for The Daily Beast.

NBC News also employs former first daughters Jenna Bush Hager and Chelsea Clinton as special correspondents.