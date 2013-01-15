Meet the 'Video Explorers'—the Next Important Group Advertisers and Programmers Need to Know Better

While more than one-third of households have an Internet

connection for their televisions, only about 13% of all viewers say they have

used it to stream content on their TVs, according to a study conducted by

Discovery Communications.

Yet these "Video Explorers," as Discovery labels

them, will prove to be an important segment for both programmers and

advertisers to reach as they continue to exert their influence over what shows people

watch and which brands they buy, according to Pam Pearce, director of ad sales

research, and David Ernst, VP of ad sales research, for Discovery

Communications.

As more of the viewing audience turns to streaming and

further fragments live TV watching, it is going to be incumbent on media

buyers and planners to have as complete a demographic profile as possible on

these Video Explorers, who will no longer be reachable as part of that traditional

live mass TV audience.

"With increased fragmentation, advertisers will need to

aggregate audiences to a great extend to reach across many platforms,"

wrote Pearce and Ernst in their study analysis. "The good news here is that

most Explorers are not looking to avoid advertising as a motivation for

streaming. And, just as with DVR adoption, we can expect that those who are the

most anti-advertising have already adopted some over-the-top or streaming

behavior.

"Our study points to the fact that the quality of

programming will be more vital than ever as a key to retaining viewers as

audience shift their behavior," they added.

In the study, conducted last October, Discovery's researchers polled 293 viewers over

age 18 from among the 15,000-plus members of the Discovery Influencer Panel, an

ongoing custom research group that the network taps into for various studies. The

293 viewers were randomly selected and the survey was conducted via an online

questionnaire.

To be part of the panel, viewers must watch one show among

the Discovery family of networks at least once per week and cannot be employed

in the media or advertising industries. Each panel member is required to

complete an extensive profile.

Research conducted among the Influencer Panel indicated that

while connected or over-the-top devices are important to the Video Explorers,

they are not the first, second or even third choice when they sit down to

watch. Their initial instinct is to either check what's on the DVR or go directly to the channel that has a program

they already know they want to watch.

The study found the primary motivation for Explorers to use

streaming and over-the-top devices is to search for content. Two-thirds of

Explorers are paying for additional content services, with Netflix being the

most popular additional service.

The study also found that the desire to be cord-free is a

less significant contributor to seeking streaming options. Less than 30% of

Explorers said they are adding streaming services to cut down on costs by

avoiding cable fees.

Overall, the penetration of streaming devices right now is

small compared to the more mature devices used in conjunction with TVs, such as

DVRs, tablets and iPads. The survey found that only 19% of respondents have a device

to stream video on their TVs such as Roku, Boxee or Apple TV, while 93% have a

DVR, 60% have a video game system or a DVR device, 23% have an iPad and 18%

have a smart TV.

For both streamers and non-streamers, the largest percentage

of their monthly TV viewing is still done via live TV, although the percentages

vary. Among persons with streaming devices, 30% of their monthly TV viewing is

done live, compared to 46% among non-streamers.

When asked about their preferred method of watching content

on their TVs, 42% of the Video Explorers or streamers said their DVR was first,

vs. 32% who said live TV and 18% who said streaming. For non-streamers, 53% said

that live TV is their preferred method of watching content on their TV,

followed by the DVR (38%).

Among streamers, 29% check their DVR first when sitting down

to watch TV, followed by 26% who go directly to a TV channel they know their

favorite show is on. Another 16% check their favorite channels to see what's on and 13% go to the program guide.

Among non-streamers, 27% check their favorite channels

first, 26% check their DVRs first, 22% go to the program guide and 20% go

directly to the channel they know their favorite program is playing on.

Among streamers, Netflix was named by 71% of respondents as

a streaming service they subscribe to, followed by YouTube (42%), Hulu (24%),

HuluPlus and Amazon (21% each), network websites (15%), Popcornflix (12%) and

iTunes Videos (9%).

A little over 41% of streamers feel the streaming services

they use are on par with their current subscription TV services. Another 12%

believe they are much better and 18% believe they are somewhat better, but 26%

also believe they are somewhat worse and 3% believe they are much worse than

pay-TV services.

As far as frequency among streamers goes, 24% do so daily,

12% do so five to six times per week, 26% do so two to four times a week, 12%

stream weekly, 6% stream less than once a week but more than once a month and

21% stream once per month or less.

What is the motivation for streaming TV programming? In the

survey, 65% of streamers said they do so to catch up on past episodes, and 59% each

said they watch movies, stream to increase the variety of their content and

stream to access content unavailable through cable subscriptions. Also, 50% said

they also stream to discover new content, 29% said they do so to avoid

commercials, 29% do so to cut costs and 21% do so to avoid cable or satellite

subscriptions.

While 56% said they stream to search for

programs they usually watch on TV, 65% also said they browse until they find a

show that looks interesting, though not necessarily something they've seen

before. Only 29% search for programs recommended by family and friends and only

12% browse for programs by network.

