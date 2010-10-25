Meet the B&C Hall of Fame Class of 2010

Click here to read profiles of this year's inductees.

There is an old adage in sports, frequently cited by coaches and

managers seeking victories and championships: You dance with

the one that brung ya. It’s an axiom that well applies to business

in our industry today: If you want to succeed, especially in these

times of strange fluctuations, you had best apply the knowledge and talents

of visionaries who got you where you are now.

That perhaps best explains an annual tradition of ours; in this case, asking the

2010 inductees in the B&C Hall of Fame to answer a bit of a stumper:

“What is the most important thing you learned in 2010 that will inform your

decision-making in 2011?”

The class of 2010, thankfully, has the chops to take on such an unwieldy,

wide-ranging question, and the answers reflect this. Certainly, we could use

the global, historical perspective: People have stopped carrying umbrellas even

though Chicken Little is still shouting loud and clear. So, is it time for a kind

of stasis, or stirring action? Will shifts after Election Day lead to shifts in the

media? And what big short-term ideas will bring about long-term solutions?

The class of 2010 is filled with chance-takers and change agents; decisive, reliable

executives with a great belief in the power and future of the industry. Their

answers offer a snapshot of where we are and a vision of where we’re headed.

Jim Bell,

Executive

Producer, the Today

show (on behalf

of Today)

In 2010, I learned that

broadcast television is

far from dead. And trying to make sense of the world

every morning requires a healthy fear of what you don’t

know. In 2010, who could have predicted the BP oil

disaster, the rise of the Tea Party or the resurgence of

Betty White? Millions of viewers watch Today every

morning, and millions more come to us throughout the

day online for news and information. The success of the

TV broadcast drives robust growth into new frontiers.

The Today show interviews everyone from President

Obama to the Dalai Lama and Lady Gaga, and these

interviews live on long after the show is over.

Del Bryant,

President & CEO, BMI

I think there’s something becoming more and

more apparent to me, and this year, I think

it’s most apparent—that no one knows what’s

going to happen. You can’t ever suspect that anyone has the answer. You can’t ever count out anything,

and just as sure as you are that the one thing will

happen, the other thing just might. And that’s not a

negative thing.

It’s just becoming more and more apparent to

me that nobody knows which way it’s going to fall.

And there are tremendous amounts of opportunities

available when things seem the bleakest.

If you believe in something: Charge. I just know

that you still have to have a plan and work it. And

that’s more clear today

than ever before. Half the

things you see today say

you just can’t make plans

the way you used to; you

have to be agile on your

feet. And you have to be,

certainly, but more than

ever, you have to have a

plan and you have to be

committed to working it

in this immense clutter that is so confusing

that if you’re not careful, you damn near

believe your plan has already failed before

you’ve even worked it, before it’s even had a

chance to work. It’s easy to announce the patient’s

dead before the patient’s ready to die.

Landel Hobbs,

Chief Operating Officer, Time Warner Cable

The biggest lesson I’ve

learned is that even in a

very tough economy, we

can continue to deliver

value to our customers. It’s

still tough out there right

now. Aside from what you

hear on television, Main Street is still struggling. Our

products are fundamental to our customers, but we

have to continue to deliver that value.

Raymond Joslin,

Founder and former

President, Hearst Entertainment

& Syndication

With the marriage of my

last single child in 2009

and, as you might expect,

the birth of my sixth

grandchild in 2010, I am

even more sure than before

that my life is my family.

Paul Karpowicz, President,

Meredith Local

Media Group

I learned never to take

anything for granted, to be flexible, and be able to shift

strategy very quickly. You

have to be willing to take

chances. Our business is

changing, it has changed,

and it will continue to change. We went through a

significant shift in the business. We have to continue

to be flexible, figure out where the business is going,

and be in a position to take advantage of it.

Debra Lee,

Chairman and Chief

Executive Officer,

BET Networks

I’ve learned to be more

responsive to our audience.

I think the research we’ve

done in 2010 has been

helpful in focusing us on

who our audience really is.

I think going into 2011 we know the segments that

we want to appeal to and we have a clearer vision of all the different programming that we can do. It’s been

hard to have two networks now and to try to service so

many different segments of an audience. I think that’s

been a big burden that we carry, because now everyone

wants to come to BET and get something from it. So I

think with the research that we’ve done we’re finally at

the point where we’re able to deliver on that.

Sean McManus,

President, CBS News

and Sports

What I learned in 2010

is that to survive in the

broadcast business, you

and your team have to be

nimble, aggressive and

totally open to new ways

of doing business—and

that is true for News and

for Sports. The old model may not be broken, but it

has to be re-molded, shaken up and tested in every

way. The only viable way for CBS Sports to retain the

broadcast rights to the NCAA basketball championship

was to create a partnership with Turner Sports where

we will jointly present and market this great event.

We are tasked with retaining our marquee sports

events and covering the news in the most responsible,

comprehensive way, while also managing these businesses

in the most ef! cient, creative, forward-thinking

way. New technologies are breathtaking, but how

can they be utilized to reach more people, cover the

news in a deeper and more complete way…and yes, to

generate additional revenue?

2010 again proved that you don’t fix what isn’t

broken, as some of the legendary CBS News franchises

continued delivering remarkable success. This year also

reaffirmed my strong belief in the importance and

relevance of both network sports and news, but also

the reality that in this business each day’s mandate is

to find new and creative ways to manage and grow, to

remain viable, strong and impactful. Finally, I learned

that if you produce the most compelling Super Bowl

in years, an awful lot of people will tune in.

Jon Nesvig,

President, Sales,

Fox Broadcasting Co.

and Executive VP,

Fox Television

I don’t know if I learned

this in 2010, but I think

2010 reinforces it—trust

your own judgment and

act rather than wait for

conventional wisdom to make decisions for you.

Tony Ponturo,

Chief Executive Officer,

Ponturo Management

Group LLC

To me it’s all about observation

and understanding

the environment you’re

in. It’s understanding

where people are coming

from if you’re marketing

to them, and observing what’s connecting

with people and what’s important to them,

and bringing all that forward in whatever

you’re trying to do. You can’t force things

on people that they don’t want to accept, but they’ll

clearly embrace things you’ve connected to them

somehow emotionally. That’s what I’d like to see more

of, and I try to bring this to the things I’m doing now.

Research is good, numbers are good, technical effort

is good, but at the end of the day, keeping the human

dimension in it—the observation of us as humans and

how we react and what we react to—is going to be

key to any successful project.

Marc Pritchard,

Global Marketing and Brand Building Officer,

Procter & Gamble (on behalf of P&G)

I think I knew this, but I don’t think I knew just

how powerful it was: the fact that brands are really

judged by the company they keep. And that context

really matters, because I saw such extraordinary engagement

in the Olympics, and the People’s Choice

Awards and the Family

Movie Night and how

it had a positive impact

on our brands and our

company, and P&G

in total. It was beyond

what I expected. So I think it really did prove for me

the importance of the context, and making sure then

that we get the right content with our broadcasting

and cable partners. I think those partnerships will

continue to get stronger as a result of this, because

I’m really looking for innovation in the future. We

have an opportunity here to really change the landscape

for the better going forward, and so I’m hoping

we can do that.

Henry Schleiff,

President and General Manager,

ID, Military Channel and HD Theater

I learned in 2010 when I started here at Discovery

that, in fact, you can “go home” again. Like my experience

at HBO in 1980 when I started there or Court TV

in 1998 or even Hallmark in 2006, I learned that the real excitement

and, indeed, fun

is being part of a team

that builds up or turns

around a cable network.

That’s not only where the

feeling of accomplishment

is, but also where all the

laughs are!

Robert Wehling

Lifetime Achievement Award Winner

The American people increasingly don’t believe what

we’re saying in advertising, and they don’t think

advertisers are on the up and up. And if those two

things are true, then how are we ever going to recruit

the best and brightest into a profession that people

think is dishonest? We’ve got to change that, and it’s a

huge job over the next 10 years. If we don’t change it,

I think we’re in a lot of trouble. And it’s gotten worse

because of a lot of things, but the thing I’d point my

finger at is political advertising. Both Republican

and Democratic candidates have run ads

that are deceptive and

half-truths about their opponents.

And I think the

public understands that,

but it leads to a mistrust of

all advertisers. What they

say about their opponent

is out of context and only

half of the truth, and once

you accept that about political

advertising, you say,

‘Well, the people trying to

get me to buy this car, are they telling me the truth?’

and it leads to a degree of skepticism that I think is

unhealthy. I’ve seen a lot of it in 2010, part of it based

on the recession, and we’ve got to fix this.

We’re trying to develop a statement of principles

that can be broadly adopted by the industry and,

along with that, a statement that all companies would

sign that commit them to ethical behavior and eventually

an awards program that would acknowledge companies

that are doing a great job in the area of ethical

behavior and advertising.

I’m a small voice in this industry, and I think it

would be important to get some of the people who are

more broadly recognized in broadcast and cable to say

they agree with some of these things.

Tony Werner,

Executive VP and

Chief Technology

Officer, Comcast Cable

This year showed how

pervasive and impactful the

tablet form factor will be to

media. I believe the platform

will soon be second

only to the TV for video

consumption in homes that

purchase a tablet. This new platform will change the

way we think about a lot of things in 2011, including

media distribution and navigation.