Meek, Margolin Join ABC News Investigative Unit

James Gordon Meek and Josh Margolin will be joining the ABC News investigative unit, the network announced Monday.

Meek, former senior counterterrorism advisor and Investigator for the House Committee on Homeland Security, is joining the network's Washington bureau as an investigative producer. Margolin, who has reported for the New York Post and the New JerseyStar Ledger, has been hired as a senior investigative reporter.

The network has expanded the roles of reporters Aaron Katersky and Lee Ferran. Katersky, an ABC News Radio correspondent, will now also take on investigative reporting duties. Ferran has been promoted to editor of "The Blotter" on ABCNews.com.