MediaZone Jumps into RWC Scrum

Broadband channel MediaZone is partnering with the International Rugby Board (IRB) to offer all World Cup matches online. Titled RWCPlus, the broadband feed sells for $49.99 and goes live July 31st. RWCPlus will show all 48 rugby matches on a 24-hour delay, along with live audio feeds, previews, highlights and archived footage.





The Rugby World Cup kicks off September 9 and features the top 20 national teams in the world. It takes place in France.





“As part of our ongoing efforts to make Rugby World Cup 2007 readily available to all fans worldwide, RWCPlus provides global broadband access to complement our unprecedented broadcast coverage at a very affordable price,” said IRB CEO Mike Miller.





U.S. rugby fans can also watch the action on broadband, satellite or on cable pay-per-view through Setanta Sports. MediaZone has partnerships with Wimbledon, the New York City Marathon and the Indianapolis 500.