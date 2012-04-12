MediaVest's Multicultural Marketing Unit Head Tells Clients: Invest 10-15% of Upfront Ad Dollars in Hispanic TV

Steven Wolfe Pereira is executive VP and managing director of

MediaVest's multicultural marketing unit, Forty-Two Degrees (MV42°), where he

is responsible for strategy, cross-platform marketing initiatives and branded

entertainment for such brands as Avon, Coca-Cola, Kraft, Post Foods and

Wal-Mart.

With the Hispanic broadcast television network upfront

presentations just about a month away, MBPT spent some time with Pereira

getting his take on how client media spending might play out.

What is your overall impression of this year's Hispanic TV upfront?

It is an exciting time for the Hispanic marketplace, and I believe it will be

an extremely interesting upfront. Ratings for the two major Spanish-language

networks are showing increases while the ratings for the English-language

networks, for the most part, continue to go down. Univision still commands the

major share of ad dollars, but there is renewed interest in Telemundo by

advertisers. Their ratings are up. [Telemundo parent] NBC just started

NBCLatino.com. And mun2, Telemundo's cable network, is starting to leverage

some of its talent, like on-air host Yarel Ramos, outside of Hispanic TV. But

Univision has also started its TV sports network and novela network and there

is a lot of interest in those also.

The new RCN-News Corp. partnership will start up the new Hispanic

broadcast network MundoFox this fall. What impact will its entry into the

Spanish-language marketplace have on client ad spending?

This will not be some fly-by-night operation. This is News

Corporation-Fox-and RCN. They both have a large presence in Latin America. They

have lots of funding. This network will be a formidable player in the game to

get client dollars.

Going forward, how much room for advertising growth is there in the

Hispanic marketplace?

What you are going to start to see is more crossing over of Spanish

stars into English programming and more advertisers using Spanish stars in

their English language ads and commercials. Crossovers have been going on for

years in the music business with Enrique Iglesias, Ricky Martin, Marc Anthony,

Shakira and, more recently, Pitbull. And then you have Sofia Vergara make it

big on Modern Family, and that can

bring a whole new audience to English-language television for advertisers to

reach. She was acting in Univision novelas since she was 18 before crossing

over. And Procter & Gamble made her the face of CoverGirl, and she is doing

ads and commercials in both English and Spanish. You'll see more of this

happening as advertisers realize the benefits of taking this total-market approach.

What are some categories where advertisers are still dragging their

feet instead of jumping into buying commercial time on Spanish-language

networks?

One of the biggest areas is consumer packaged goods. Part of that is

because it's a large category and a lot of different brands are still trying to

figure out just how to make investments in Hispanic media. Wireless is another

area of opportunity for advertisers. Hispanics over-index heavily in usage in

this category. There are still not a lot of retailers spending in

Spanish-language TV. And there are a lot of pharmaceutical companies not where

they should be on Hispanic TV. Many of these advertisers concentrate on the

Boomer generation watching English-language television, who are older and

perceived to have a lot of medical problems. The Hispanic audiences may be

younger, but there is an opportunity for the pharmaceutical companies to reach

potential consumers there, too.

How is your agency approaching the upfront and what advice do you give

your clients?

Our pre-upfront meetings with our clients just ended. What we told them

was they must keep their eye on the big picture when allocating their ad

dollars. Many want to allocate money to the English-language market first and

use whatever is left for Hispanic. But what we tell them is Hispanic TV is

where the growth is. We recommend that they allocate between 10% and 15% of all

their upfront ad dollars into Spanish-language TV. And we tell them that every

dollar they don't spend now on Spanish-language TV advertising could come back

to haunt them down the road. And spending should not just be on TV, but also

across the Spanish-language networks' other platforms like digital, mobile and

social.