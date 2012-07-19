MediaVest's Merrifield Sees Digital as a Growing Player in the TV Upfronts

Christine Merrifield was promoted to president, video

investment and activation at MediaVest in January, succeeding Donna

Speciale, who left to join Turner Broadcasting. With more than 20 years in the

media agency business, and after already running the agency's upfront

negotiations for major clients such as Coca-Cola, Wal-Mart and Kraft,

Merrifield made the transition without a hitch.





This week, Merrifield took some time out from her busy

schedule to talk about the recently completed TV upfront and the

advertising marketplace.



Looking at this

year's broadcast upfront, many of the network sales executives were upset with

media coverage that portrayed the upfront deals, both cost-per-thousand price

increases and overall revenue intake, as being disappointing for the networks.

That is something they have taken issue with. How do you view this past upfront

from an agency perspective?

I wasn't necessarily disappointed with the marketplace. It came in about

where I thought it would for my clients. I do think the networks would have

liked to have seen more money spent in the upfront but at the end of the day, I

think the networks are happy with how things turned out. And our clients are

happy. But it's not for me to worry about how the networks did or how they

feel.



How important has

digital video become in upfront deals?

Digital has been part of my world for the past three or four years. There

are so many avenues to take. Do I see digital money from advertisers

increasing? Yes. My clients are very video focused. The deals we did spanned

the gamut in the upfront. Digital was incorporated into every one of our

deals -- not just with the TV networks but also with publishing deals we've

done. Because that's what our clients want -- more of a total market approach.

Everyone is getting into a convergence mindset. We did deals with digital

extensions in broadcast, cable and print. We are now buying video, not simply

television. Digital as a percentage of upfront dollars is growing and this year

may have been the turning point. This was a year in which almost all

clients demanded digital as part of their upfront buys. Viewers

are watching more video digitally and that's where we want to be,

where the consumers are.



How have digital

and convergence changed the upfront?



It's no longer easy to buy in the upfront. It's not as simple as it used to be

when you just were buying TV commercial time. We don't do just that anymore. You

can't compare the upfronts of 10 or even five years ago. Today the deals are deeper

than just GRPs [gross ratings points] or total ad dollars spent. There are many

more factors that go into a buy. Today there are digital and branded

entertainment opportunities that are part of the upfront mix.



You represent some

major clients who spend big bucks in the upfront. How would you describe

yourself as a negotiator?



I'm not a bully. I am more strategic. If there is not an area that falls into

our business plan for a client, we just move on.



Is there ever going

to be a time when TV ad pricing hits a ceiling? Or will it be that, as long as

both cable and broadcast networks can reach that immediate mass audience,

pricing will continue to rise every year no matter what?



Right now, primetime demand is still healthy. There is still content on

television that our brands feel they need to be attached to. As long as there

is heavy demand for a product where there is a finite amount of GRPs, then the

price will not go down. And the demand for television continues to be high. But

pricing can be changed as other options come into play. The more clients are

able to spread out their spending, the more prices will level off. More dollars

are starting to flow into digital but it will be through a natural progression.

You can't just jump into digital blindly. You have to do due diligence

before you do your first deals and they have to be good ones because they will

set the tone for future deals. Social media has also become a

factor. Brands want to expand into social media that is tied into television

because it becomes a good complement for their brands-conversations combined

with television.



Are more clients

showing interest in Hispanic media, and what kind of spending growth potential

do you see there?

We have plans for our clients that involve the total market. Especially

since the last census, Hispanic media has been on the radar of all of our

clients. I believe Hispanic media is becoming part of the DNA of all media

planning and buying.



How important is TV

sports advertising to clients who may have not been big spenders there in past?

I think sports offers a universal language. It unifies small towns. Men and

women both watch. It generates conversation. People are gravitating to sports

because it is something that takes their minds off the troubled economy. Every

demo watches sports. It's a great opportunity for advertisers. It's live. It's

something they are talking about the next day while getting a cup of coffee in

their local 7-Eleven. The ratings are good. It has a good community feel.

Sports reach all demographics. Sports is comfort food for the

advertiser.



