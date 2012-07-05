MediaVest Exec Sheds Light on Popularity of the TV Sports Marketplace

Viewership of most live TV sports has enjoyed a resurgence

over the past few years, with the welcome consequence of drawing more

advertisers to the fold. As primetime ratings drop, some advertisers are

looking for places to put that money in order to reach other high-spending

audiences. Once a primary way to target men, TV sports is now being watched by

more and more women, making it an even more desirable stop for mainstream

advertisers.





Francois Lee, senior VP, group client director at MediaVest,

handles video investment and activation for assorted clients including

Microsoft Xbox, Heineken, Sharp Electronics and TD Ameritrade. He has been with

MediaVest for 19 years and recently took some time to discuss the TV sports

marketplace from a media agency perspective.



How important is TV

sports advertising to clients who may not have been big spenders there in the

past?

TV sports has always been relevant but I'm not surprised to see a

broader range of advertisers putting money into it. More clients are looking at

sports because it is one of the few places that you not only have live event

viewership but there are also the different types of technology that allows

viewers to watch on multiple platforms from everywhere. That live environment

offers advertisers a different proposition than scripted entertainment shows.

The live aspect is a major factor for many clients. There are fewer and fewer

places where there are live TV events of any kind, but sports does it on a

regular basis. There are no longer those water cooler conversation

shows on TV that lend themselves to people watching at night and then

talking about them to each other the next morning. Sports is unique in offering

that. And this is something we factor in when buying ads for our clients. We

look for high impact programming.



How does live TV

sports differ from primetime entertainment programming other than the live

aspect of sports?

There are similarities between sports programming and entertainment

programming in that they both offer a mass audience for advertisers. But if

today's marketers want to dig more deeply and fine-tune their buys, they can do

it through sports because each sport has some different viewer characteristics.

The NBA, for example, skews a bit younger. College football skews a bit older

and more affluent. The NFL has a closer percentage of men and women watching. A

lot depends on a client's budget level and who they want to reach. But much

like primetime, which has sitcoms, dramas and reality shows that draw different

types of viewers, there are many kinds of live sports that reach different

types of viewers.



What's your

impression of Fox's move to make Saturday night a night of all live sports

through the remainder of the year?

As a buyer, I always welcome more selection, more diversity in types of

programming. We welcome more networks in the space. The more ratings points,

the better the pricing can be. More competition gives the buying side more

leverage. And it's especially good on a night when viewing on broadcast has

been low. It can bring in more viewers.



How have clients

reacted to the new Fox Saturday sports programming?

It's a little early to tell. The upfront for sports is still going on and

conversations are still being had. Fox has a lot of sports properties beyond

Saturday night, so most of the deals that are done for Saturday I'm sure are

going to be part of bigger Fox Sports package conversations.



Fox is including

UFC-mixed martial arts-events as part of its Saturday night lineup from time to

time. Is that a sport that can work on broadcast or is it more of a cable

sport?

UFC is a recognized professional sport so there is nothing objectionable

about making it part of the Saturday night lineup on Fox. The ratings for the

UFC telecasts on FX [Fox's sister cable network] are doing well and audiences

are watching there, so why not put it on broadcast? There may be some

advertisers who might not want to be in it, but there are many advertisers who

are in the weekly wrestling shows on cable. I haven't heard any outcry from

clients that they would stay away because it is violent. It is a league with

rules like any other sport.



Why is college

football so popular with advertisers and seemingly sells quickly in the sports

upfronts?

College football on the broadcast side has been somewhat limited in the

number of telecasts, so with limited supply, advertisers want to make sure they

get in. That might change a little with Fox coming in with a Saturday

night schedule of games. More supply will eventually affect the marketplace.

The college football audience is a little older but extremely passionate and a

little more financially upscale, so it is attractive to certain categories of

advertisers. It is also cheaper than NFL inventory.



Does it matter to

clients today whether sports programming is on the traditionally mass audience

broadcast networks or on cable networks?

Sports viewers are pretty savvy. They will find the games they want to

watch. You saw that during the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament when some of

the games were on truTV and got good viewership. Plus, the perception

between broadcast and cable as sports venues has changed. ESPN is cable, but

there really is no distinction in the viewers' mind between Sunday Night Football on NBC and Monday Night Football on ESPN. And that

has even extended into entertainment programming. Many original series on cable

are drawing as many viewers as the broadcast network series. If you have good

content, viewers will find it and the advertisers will follow. Advertisers

follow good content and good content draws more viewers.



Where do NFL sales

stand for the upcoming season?

Well, talks are ongoing so it's hard to comment. The NFL market is moving,

but slower than last year. That's because the NFL negotiations usually follow a

similar pattern to the broadcast primetime upfront and are also based on the

perceptions of the marketplace. Last year was a bullish market and NFL selling

was almost done before the broadcast upfront was. There was a rush of demand.

This year, much like the broadcast upfront, the NFL negotiations are following

a more orderly pattern. Deals are getting done, but there is not the rush there

was like last year.



How important are

the Olympic telecasts to advertisers?

The Olympics are different for every advertiser. But the deals most of the

major advertisers negotiate are not just two-week spot and dot commercial

deals. The major advertisers are not only buying time in the telecasts but also

many other different types of activations that can begin well before the games

and extend beyond TV. Advertisers can get ring rights [the right to use

the Olympic logo in all of their ads] from the International Olympic Committee

and the U.S. Olympic Committee at different levels of sponsorship. And if they

get those Olympic marks, they are going to want to use them as much as

possible. So they are going to do special creative tied into the Olympics and

that process can begin as much as a year before the actual games are telecast.

The motivation is different for every client. There are so many attributes of

the Olympics that advertisers can tie into, so the aspects of the campaigns can

vary.



