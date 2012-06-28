MediaVest CEO Takes Non-Traditional Path to the Top

Brian Terkelsen, named MediaVest's new CEO two weeks

ago, did not follow the traditional route that usually leads someone to the

position he now holds. He spent no time on the media buying or planning side of

the agency business. Instead, he began his professional career as an investment

banker more than two decades ago.

Since that time, he co-founded a television production

company with Mark Burnett, serving as chief operating officer and executive

producer for several adventure racing TV events. He also conceived content

and negotiated programming deals at Quokka Sports, and served as general

manager of Be Here Technologies, where he directly managed sales, marketing and

production groups, as well as the sale of broadcast services to assorted

networks.

A chance meeting in 1993 with now Starcom MediaVest Group

CEO Laura Desmond changed everything. Desmond was, at the time, a Leo Burnett

account executive who turned down Terkelsen's pitch to get some Burnett agency

clients involved in his first TV venture. The meeting proved to be a boon a

decade later when Desmond hired Terkelsen to his first agency job as senior VP

and director of marketing for MediaVest.

Upon joining MediaVest, Terkelsen created the agency's

branded content unit, connectivetissue, which he headed until 2010 when he

evolved it into LiquidThread, incorporating both MediaVest's and Starcom's

content practices under one umbrella, and became president of that unit. In his

role at connectivetissue and LiquidThread, he has spent nine years developing

entertainment marketing solutions for MediaVest clients.

LiquidThread creates branded content for TV, digital

content, communities and conversations for the agencies' client brands. Connectivetissue,

under Terkelsen, developed over 200 programs for MediaVest clients that

included over 8,000 minutes of content. The unit won awards for creating

programs such as CoverGirl's involvement in America's

Next Top Model on the CW. Most recently, MediaVest won the Cannes Lions

Gold Award for Branded Content and Entertainment for a seven-minute

integration of Wheat Thins into The

Colbert Report that was created by LiquidThread working with Kraft. The

spot has more than 760,000 viewers online so far, the most streamed segment in

the history of the show.

Two weeks ago, Desmond named Terkelsen MediaVest CEO,

succeeding Bill Tucker, who was appointed president, global client operations,

SMG Group.

In his first interview since taking over in his new

position, Terkelsen talks about his road from investment banker to media agency

CEO and about his thoughts on where the media agency business is headed.

Mark Burnett is

known for his hit TV reality series, but back when you first met him, he was

also searching to find something more creative to do. How did your paths cross?

I met Mark Burnett [because] we had the same chiropractor and he got us

together. We were both in transition phases. We met for a four-hour lunch

and the concept for the company [Eco-Challenge Lifestyles, Inc.] was

created right there. Mark, at the time, was pursuing a French-based adventure-type

race and wanted to bring it to the United States. We got the rights to bring it

here, get sponsors and make it a TV event. It aired on a small cable

network back in 1993. We eventually created our own version of a race and

called it Eco-Challenge. Neither of

us knew anything about the television business or how media worked. We were

young, but we figured it out.

Where was the race

you created first televised?

It was on MTV. I met with Judy McGrath and Doug Herzog who were then both

working at MTV at the time, and we worked out a deal to televise Eco-Challenge. Through the 1990s, it

also aired on ESPN as the Extreme Games,

and on Discovery. Mark and I were executive producers. We did everything and

learned about production along the way.

After leaving Eco-Challenge

you spent some time at Quokka Sports and Be Here Technologies, and then made

the move to MediaVest in 2003. How did your hiring there come about?

Part of our deal with MTV was to let us sell advertising sponsorships for

the telecast, so I met with a Leo Burnett account executive and tried to sell

what was then a novel idea. I proposed that we would integrate client products

into the race and we would film a one-hour special with their products focused

on. They also could use the footage to make their own 30-second commercials

showing their products in action. The account executive turned the idea

down, but she never forgot my pitch. That account executive was Laura Desmond

who, in 2003, brought me into MediaVest and who recently promoted me to CEO.

When she hired me back in 2003, she told me that my ideas stayed with her and

that the marketing industry was now ready to implement those types of

ideas. She brought me in to help with branded content and innovation in

media.

In addition to

doing branded content around surrounding shows, you have also gotten MediaVest

clients to be the focal point of a scripted storyline. How did that come about?

When I joined MediaVest in 2003, my goal was to be innovative around

commercial messaging. With the WB network we began doing innovative plays

with some of our brands. When the WB and UPN merged to form The CW

network in 2006, we were the first agency to walk into their offices and

suggest that they run advertising beyond 30-second spots. One example was what

we did with an episode of the CW series What I Like About You starring Amanda Bynes. We helped create

a special episode that made Herbal Essences the entire focus of the

storyline. The Amanda Bynes character was trying to get a role as spokesperson

for the product and to appear in a commercial. In the episode, she was competing

against the actual Herbal Essences spokesperson and lost out. And at the end of

the episode she watches the actual Herbal Essences commercial on a TV set in

her apartment.

And getting brand

exposure extends beyond television.

Yes -- we created The Thread in 2008 to serve different P&G self-care

brands. The Thread is an online site featuring branded, up-to-the minute style

video content segments co-produced by the LiquidThread team. P&G's sole

sponsorship of The Thread allows for an immersive brand presence. In addition

to streaming content, the site includes banner ads. In the past year, The

Thread has gotten 53 million page viewers with an average of 11 minutes per day

spent engaging with video content. And Yahoo has made The Thread a permanent

feature within its OMG Style property. We also have a Spanish version of The

Thread called De Moda.

You were also

instrumental in working a content deal between LiquidThread and BermanBraun

that provides MediaVest with first looks for new sites, formats and ideas. What

has come out of that?

We recently launched in partnership with BermanBraum a website targeting

mothers called Mom.me. It is unique to other mom sites in that it recognizes

and creates content based on different phases of motherhood -- pregnancy, baby,

toddler, little kid, tweens, teen and empty nester. It has much targeted

content for every phase.

Who came up with

the names connectivetissue and LiquidThread?

At a meeting after hiring me back in 2003, Laura Desmond said this unit

should have an identity and I said, â€˜Let's call it connectivetissue,' and she

said OK. It represents the space between the traditional 30-second spot and

program content. LiquidThread then evolved from connectivetissue. They may be

weird-sounding names, but people remember them.

Clearly you do not

have the typical career path of a media agency CEO, in that you never

worked at a media agency on the buying or planning side. How do you view your

ascension to the CEO position?

It was a fearless step that Laura took in promoting me into the CEO

position. I wasn't an unknown entity within the agency business, but I

certainly wasn't in the mainstream of traditional media agency type executives.

But everything I've been doing here for the past nine years has been building

to create a media agency business that is more than just media buying. Our

premise is that all experiences come to life through content. I am excited

to see what we can do to continue to evolve branded content beyond the

traditional 30 throughout all the media space. This is an evolutionary

business. It continues to evolve. I don't think we need to do change for change's

sake. But I don't think we need to worry as much about technology. Instead,

we should concentrate on what we do best, innovate around new business models

and be willing to explore platforms and ways to connect brands with consumers.

Of course the planning and buying continues to be the major part of

what we do. But our hope is we put everything together and do it better than

everyone else. Laura has not sat down with me and given me a specific mandate

so far. But I now have to run a company of more than 1,000 people and I have to

grow our clients' business.

You were the

creator of connectivetissue and then LiquidThread and now you have move to a

bigger position in the agency. What will life be like at LiquidThread without

you there?

If you look at the moves within the company that have been made recently,

you'll see we have lots of bench strength and top people stepping up. Brent

Poer is the head of LiquidThread North America and he has done a great job, so

nothing there will change. He has been running LiquidThread North America for

the better part of a year now. In the next several months, I will create an

evolution plan for LiquidThread globally. But we already have a dedicated and

competent staff there too.

What is the future

of the 30-second pre-roll commercial and branded content?

Today the consumer has the ability to tune out traditional 30-second

commercials and that's what's become a challenge to marketers. Branded content

will play a more important role in marketers' advertising going forward. We're

firm believers of brand exposure and consumer experience in a myriad of ways.

We're building branded content to meet consumer needs in ways that are

different and beyond the 30-second spot. But it is not just content for content's

sake. It's creating strategic content that's appealing to the consumer.