Mediation Fails To Resolve Tennis Channel Complaint Against Comcast

Comcast confirms that its outside mediation with

Tennis Channel to try to resolve a carriage complaint has failed and the

dispute will now go before an FCC administrative law judge.

"Although it is disappointing that a resolution

could not be reached," said Sena Fitzmaurice, Comcast VP, government

communications, in a statement, "we now look forward to refuting Tennis

Channel's flawed complaint in a full evidentiary hearing before an

Administrative Law Judge at the FCC."

The FCC designated the dispute for a hearing last

month, saying there were "substantial and material question of fact as to

whether Comcast has engaged in conduct that violates the program carriage

provisions of the ACT and the Commission's rules." But it also gave the

parties an option of making one last try through outside mediation, which both

agreed to.

Now, the judge will make a finding based on the

evidence presented, though the commission has the ultimate decision on the

complaint. The FCC made clear that beyond a finding that, contrary to Comcast

assertions, the statute of limitations on the complaint had not run out, the

jury is still out on the merits of the case. But the FCC's Media Bureau said in

referring the complaint to the judge, that on the face of it, Tennis Channel

has made a case for program carriage discrimination by Comcast. The judge will

look at the case de novo, meaning from scratch, and is directed not to take

that FCC determination into account.

Tennis Channel argues that Comcast is favoring its

own similarly situated networks Versus and Golf Channel by placing them on more

widely viewed tiers. The complaint stems from Comcast's decision to keep the

Tennis Channel on a premium sports tier rather than a more broadly distributed

programming tier.

Comcast Tuesday reiterated its statement from

October, when the case was first designated for hearing. "Comcast

currently makes the Tennis Channel available to nearly every home we serve,

fully consistent with the terms of our affiliation agreement with the Tennis

Channel. That affiliation agreement was fairly negotiated and agreed upon in

2005, and there is no dispute that it specifically permits us to carry Tennis

Channel as part of our Sports Entertainment Package, where we currently offer

it to our customers. Far from discriminating against Tennis Channel, we are

carrying it in a manner similar to many other distributors and fully honoring

the terms of the parties' agreement. We plan to continue carrying the network for

our customers and tennis fans."

Tennis Channel filed the complaint in February 2010. It has been trying

to get on Comcast's basic tier for some time--Comcast declined to reposition

the channel when Tennis Channel proposed it last year, saying it would be

"cost-prohibitive." But Comcast's high-profile play for NBCU provided

an opportunity for Tennis to try and leverage the attention on the deal.