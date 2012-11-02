Median Age for Primetime Viewing Is Up? Not a Problem for Advertisers in Some Mass-Reach Shows

The broadcast network primetime audience has aged up so far

this season -- cumulatively, it has risen by about two years per network, and

about the same amount per the returning series. But the question -- at least

for advertisers -- is: Are networks and shows aging gracefully (read:

profitably)?





Plenty of media attention is focused on median age these

days, but younger doesn't always mean a better chance for success, or more

productive ad opportunities.





CBS has some of the oldest-skewing veteran series in

primetime, but these shows are continuing to produce not only mass viewership

but also solid 18-49 ratings, better than just about all of the new and younger-skewing

series.



NCIS,

with a median age audience of 60, up from 58 last season, is the most-watched

primetime show on television outside of sports. NCIS is averaging 18.9

million viewers but is also averaging a 3.6 18-49 rating, tied for the highest

among TV dramas with the younger-skewing Grey's Anatomy in the demo. Grey's

has a median age audience of 50.





Other older-skewing CBS series with solid 18-49 demo ratings

include: NCIS: Los Angeles,

with a median age of 60, an average viewership of 15.8 million (making it the

second most-watched drama on television) and an 18-49 rating of 3.0; Person

of Interest, a second-year drama with a median age audience of 59, averaging

14.2 million viewers and a 2.9 demo rating; and Criminal Minds, with a median age of 56 and an

average audience of 11.6 million viewers with a 3.1 18-49 rating.





Having a median-age audience in the 40s hasn't helped new

series this season, such as CBS' Partners and NBC's The New Normal.

Both are underperforming among viewers 18-49, as are new Fox sitcoms Ben and

Kate and The Mindy Project. And the two Fox series have median age

audiences of 39 and 35, respectively.





A couple of younger-skewing new series are doing pretty

well. NBC's sci-fi drama Revolution, with a median age of 48, is

averaging 8.5 million viewers but with a solid 3.3 18-49 rating, fourth highest

among all TV dramas. Meanwhile, The CW's drama Arrow, with a median age

of 46, is drawing 3.7 million viewers, which is about three times the average

of most CW shows in live-viewing mode. The series is also averaging a 1.2 18-49

demo, which is high for a CW series, since many of the network's viewers are

now watching streamed versions online.





Another 40-something-skewing show, ABC's second-season

Sunday drama Once Upon a Time, is also having a solid season. The series

is averaging 10.1 million viewers and a 3.4 18-49 demo rating, third best among

all TV dramas. And ABC's popular veteran sitcom Modern Family, with a

median age of 46, is drawing 12.8 million viewers and a 5.0 18-49 rating, the

highest demo rating on television when sports events are excluded.





Advertisers who want to reach a younger audience and still

get good 18-49 value might want to try Fox's Sunday animated series The

Simpsons, Family Guy and American Dad. The Simpsons has a median-age

viewer of 33 and draws 7.3 million viewers, but also has a sizable 3.4 18-49

demo rating. Family Guy has a median age of 31, is averaging 6.6 million

viewers and pulls in a similar 3.4 demo rating. American Dad is the

youngest-skewing series on television with a median-age viewer of 30. The

series averages only 5.2 million but draws a 2.6 18-49 demo rating.





Dave Poltrack, chief research officer at

CBS, believes that heavy DVR viewing in the first several weeks of the

season may be a result of consumers trying to sample as many new shows as

possible while also faithfully tuning in to their regular shows -- which is one

explanation for why live viewership is down so far this season. The intent to

sample all the new programming may also account for why some of the median ages

are up a bit on many of the returning series so far, as younger viewers abandon

some of those shows to sample the new fare.





Regardless of explanations or theories, the viewership

numbers so far this season still show that in many cases, a mass-reach

older-skewing series can still draw higher concentrations of younger viewers

than series that skew much younger. That's what differentiates the mass reach

of broadcast networks from the more targeted reach of cable.



Skewing Older Still





Three returning primetime series this season have median-age

audiences about five years older so far this season than last season -- CBS'

sitcom Two and a Half Men and the Fox sitcoms Raising Hope and Glee.



Two and a Half Men through the opening weeks

last season had a median-age audience of 47 and this season it has so far aged

up to 52. However, some of that can be attributed to the large number of

viewers that watched last season's premiere episode with Ashton Kutcher's debut.

By the end of the season, Men had a median-age audience of 50.



Glee started off last season with a median-age

audience of 35 but that rose to about 40. Raising Hope opened last

season with a median-age audience of 36 compared to its 41 this season, but

ended last year with a median-age audience of 39. So the differences seemed to

close up as the season went on and the casual TV viewers began to disappear -- with

the same situation perhaps occurring this season.





Five weeks into the new season, most of the returning shows

are seeing between a one- and three-year increase in the average median age of

their viewers. Only a couple of returning series are flat in regard to median

age: Fox sitcom New Girl with a median-age viewer of 34, CBS comedy 2

Broke Girls with its median age of 48 and Fox's Thursday edition of The

X Factor with a median age of 46. NBC's The Voice, which this season

has a median-age audience of 45, was on last spring, so an early season

comparison could not be made.





The oldest-skewing show in primetime television this season

has already been canceled. That would be the CBS Friday night drama Made in

Jersey. It had a median-age viewer of 64, slightly older than CBS' other

Friday night dramas Blue Bloods and CSI: NY, both with median-age audiences of

63. Made in Jersey was drawing a

tolerable Friday night audience of 7.3 million, but its 18-49 rating was a dismal

0.9.





Other than the two CBS Friday dramas, the oldest-skewing

show in primetime is ABC's Dancing With theStars; its two weekly episodes post median-age audiences of 62.





The oldest-skewing new series is CBS' Tuesday drama Vegas

at 61. CBS' new Thursday drama Elementary has a median-age audience of

58 and ABC Thursday night freshman drama Last Resort clocks in at 57.





All of the above-mentioned older-skewing series, except for Last Resort, are drawing solid mass

audiences of more than 10 million per episode. Vegas is, so far, the

most-watched new drama in broadcast primetime, averaging 12.3 million viewers,

although its 18-49 rating is only at a 1.7. Elementary is drawing 11.4

million viewers and has a solid 2.5 18-49 rating. The other older-skewing shows

draw large audiences but in older demos. Blue Bloods averages 10.4

million viewers but only a 1.0 18-49 rating and CSI: NY has averaged 9.1

million viewers but only a 1.4 18-49 rating. The Dancing With the Stars shows on Monday and Tuesday

nights are averaging 13.4 and 12.3 viewers, respectively, and 18-49 demo

ratings of 2.2 and 2.1. Last Resort is pulling in only 7.5 million

viewers and a 1.7 18-49 rating.





There is a group of 50-something-skewing new series that are

ratings-challenged already. NBC's Wednesday night drama Chicago Fire, with a median-age audience of 55,

has averaged only 6.2 million viewers and a 1.8 18-49 rating; NBC sitcom Animal

Practice has already been canceled, but with a median age of 54, it was

averaging only 4.2 million viewers and a 1.2 demo rating; and Fox

drama Mob Doctor with a median age of 54 is averaging 3.5 million

viewers and a 1.0 demo rating.





Other new first-year ratings-challenged older-skewing shows

include: ABC drama 666 ParkAvenue with a median age of 53, 5.3

million viewers and a 1.8 18-49 rating; ABC sitcom The Neighbors, with a median age audience of 51, averaging 6.5

million viewers and a 2.0 demo rating; The CW's Emily Owens M.D., with a

median age of 51, averaging 1.4 million viewers and a 0.4 demo rating; and NBC's

Guys With Kids, with a median age of 50 and averaging 4.4 million with a

1.5 18-49 rating.



Vegas and Elementary have the best shots at

coming back next season, while Last Resort is on the bubble along with

the highly-touted ABC freshman drama Nashville, which opened decently

but has regressed a bit. That series has a median-age viewer of 53 and is

averaging 7.4 million viewers with a 2.3 demo rating.