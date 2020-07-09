MediaKind Taps Former Comcast Tech Solutions Exec McConnell CEO

Video software and services tech vendor MediaKind has named former Comcast Technology Solutions executive Matt McConnell CEO.

McConnell worked at Comcast from 2012-2018, departing at the level of senior VP and general manager. He replaces Angel Ruiz, who moves to chairman of the board at Frisco, Texas-based MediaKind.

The company is jointly owned by European tech conglomerate Ericsson and One Equity Partners. MediaKind competes with video technology vendors including TiVo/Xperi, Synamedia and MobiTV in a race to supply pay TV service providers with the products and services they need to deliver app-based video services to subscribers.

MediaKind’s products include Mediaroom, the turnkey IPTV platform solution that Ericsson purchased from Microsoft back in 2013.

At MediaKind, McConnell will be rejoined by former Comcast colleague Allen Broome, who was hired as CTO last fall.

“The market and consumer behaviors are changing faster than ever and Matt is a battle-proven media executive with an extensive track record in successfully leading and growing business in this sector,” Ruiz said, in a statement.