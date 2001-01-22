Mediagenic Mfume

NAACP President and CEO Kweisi Mfume is returning to the syndication marketplace. Mfume, who last year led a coalition of minority activists who persuaded broadcast networks to pay more attention to minorities, is teaming up with Hearst-Argyle TV Productions to host a second set of The Remarkable Journey

hour-long specials, which profile Americans from many different backgrounds who have "excelled in the face of overwhelming odds."

Mfume will be at Hearst-Argyle's booth at NATPE this week in Las Vegas.