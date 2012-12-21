Mediacom Unveils Multiple Retrans/Programming Deals

The big headline out of Mediacom this week was its new

retrans deal with NBCU thatincluded TV Everywhere online content, but there was more to the story,

both in terms of over-the-top and getting over the hump with a number of

station agreements.

The twelfth-ranked (according to NCTA) cable operator with

more than a million subs, also struck either new or add-on over-the-top content

deals with Turner Broadcasting, Big Ten Network and Fox Broadcasting's Fox.com.

Also new is a retrans deal with Sinclair -- notable since Mediacomand Sinclair have had some troubles in the past -- that avoids any

eleventh-hour haggling. The deal was up Dec. 31.

With the NBC and Sinclair deals, combined with ones struck

over the past several months with Capitol, Citadel, Coronet, Local TV, Media

General and Quincy, the company has lined up retrans renewals for the vast

majority of station groups with deals coming due, said a source, though there

is always a possibility of some down-to-the wire dealing with remaining

minority.

And boosting its Spanish-language content, Mediacom has

recently struck deals with Azteca International, Multimedios, Olympusat and

others, which will go into a new Spanish-language tier, Mediacom Canales

Latinos.