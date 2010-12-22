Mediacom, Sinclair in Two-Year Retrans Deal
Sinclair Broadcast Group said Wednesday it has reached a two-year
retransmission consent agreement with Mediacom Communications for 22
stations in 16 markets.
Back in January, Mediacom signed a one-year pact with Sinclair for the stations. That deal was slated to expire in the next few weeks.
"We
are very happy with the outcome of the negotiations and wish to
acknowledge the professional and reasonable approach Mediacom took in
these negotiations, which led to a mutually acceptable deal with no
threat of service interruption to their subscribers," Sinclair executive
vice president and general counsel Barry Faber said in a statement.
The
agreement means that Mediacom and Sinclair will avoid what have been
contentious negotiations in the past. Back in 2007, Sinclair pulled its stations from Mediacom for several weeks.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.