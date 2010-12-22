Mediacom, Sinclair in Two-Year Retrans Deal

Sinclair Broadcast Group said Wednesday it has reached a two-year

retransmission consent agreement with Mediacom Communications for 22

stations in 16 markets.

Back in January, Mediacom signed a one-year pact with Sinclair for the stations. That deal was slated to expire in the next few weeks.

"We

are very happy with the outcome of the negotiations and wish to

acknowledge the professional and reasonable approach Mediacom took in

these negotiations, which led to a mutually acceptable deal with no

threat of service interruption to their subscribers," Sinclair executive

vice president and general counsel Barry Faber said in a statement.

The

agreement means that Mediacom and Sinclair will avoid what have been

contentious negotiations in the past. Back in 2007, Sinclair pulled its stations from Mediacom for several weeks.