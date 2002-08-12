Mediacom quarterly loss widens
Reuters reports that Mediacom Communications Corp. on Monday said its
second-quarter loss widened as higher expenses offset an increase in
revenues.
The Middletown, New York-based company said its loss was $37.5 million, or 31
cents per share, compared with a loss of $32.7 million, or 35 cents per share a
year earlier.
Revenues reportedly jumped to $230.8 million from $91.9 million.
The company said it was on track to meet its 2002 guidance of revenues of
$923 million to $931 million and operating cash flow of $380 million to $385
million.
