Mediacom quarterly loss widens

Reuters reports that Mediacom Communications Corp. on Monday said its

second-quarter loss widened as higher expenses offset an increase in

revenues.

The Middletown, New York-based company said its loss was $37.5 million, or 31

cents per share, compared with a loss of $32.7 million, or 35 cents per share a

year earlier.

Revenues reportedly jumped to $230.8 million from $91.9 million.

The company said it was on track to meet its 2002 guidance of revenues of

$923 million to $931 million and operating cash flow of $380 million to $385

million.