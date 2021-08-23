Mediacom Promotes Glenn Goldsmith to Group VP of Programming

Glenn Goldsmith (Image credit: Mediacom Communications)

Mediacom Communications said Monday that it has promoted long-time executive Glenn Goldsmith to group VP of programming.

Goldsmith, who joined Mediacom in 1998 as an intern in the finance department was most recently VP of programming. In his new role he will be principally involved in the negotiation of programming and retransmission consent agreements for new and traditional media rights and strategic multiplatform initiatives, including video-on-demand.

Mediacom also said it has promoted Jenna Guarino to VP of compliance and legal affairs and Randy Brown to VP of field operations.

In her new position Guarino will negotiate, draft, review, and edit legal documents and agreements, and ensure Mediacom’s compliance with federal and state laws. She joined Mediacom in 2010 as an intern in the legal department.

As VP of field operations, Brown, a cable industry veteran with 40-plus years of experience, will play a key role in the operations of Mediacom Bolt, the fixed wireless broadband offering Mediacom is deploying in unserved and underserved rural areas.