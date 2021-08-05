Disney, Mediacom Reach Carriage Agreement

Mediacom Communications has reached a multi-year comprehensive carriage agreement with Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution, that will include the mid-sized operator taking on Disney’s ACC Network.

Mediacom said it would add ACC Network to its lineup, offering access to Atlantic Coast Conference games and programming beginning in September. The companies added that the multi-year deal also reaffirms their "mutual commitment to enhance the customer experience by delivering video content to viewers across multiple platforms."

In addition to the ACC Network, Mediacom will continue to carry Disney’s ESPN networks, its Disney branded channels, Freeform, the FX networks and the National Geographic channels. The deal also covers retransmission consent for Disney’s owned and operated ABC television stations.

“We couldn’t be more pleased to extend our long-standing relationship with Mediacom and continue to supply Disney’s best-in-class programming from our suite of networks,” Sean Breen, EVP, Platform Distribution, Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution, said in a press release. “With Mediacom’s strong presence in key markets, the addition of the ACC Network and its extensive offerings of live sporting events will add tremendous value for their customers.”

Mediacom is the fifth largest cable operator in the country with about 611,000 video and 1.5 million broadband customers across 22 states, primarily in the Midwest and Southeast.

“Since Mediacom’s inception over 25 years ago, it has been our mission to serve our customers with state-of-the-art technology and expansive content,” Mediacom EVP of Programming and Human Resources Italia Commisso Weinand said in a press release. “We are proud and honored to continue our relationship with the Disney organization that shares this same commitment to quality and innovation.”